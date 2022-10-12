The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied another statement of the Azerbaijani side.

October 12, 2022, 16:22 Armenian military denies opening fire at Azerbaijani construction equipment

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani defense ministry issued a statement today, claiming that on October 12, at around 12:30, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of equipment conducting construction works in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Armenian military said that this is another disinformation by the Azerbaijani side.