In order to promote the birth rate, the "Serund" All-Armenian Fund has launched a program to provide monthly 50,000 drams to mothers of newly born children in the communities of Charektar and Yeghtsahogh of Artsakh.

October 12, 2022, 15:27 "Serund" All-Armenian Fund launched new support program in two border communities of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigor Abrahamyan, the co-founder of the "Serund" Foundation, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that three families in the mentioned communities are already waiting for the birth of a child.

"After the birth of the children, those families, in this case the mothers of the children will become the beneficiaries of the program and will receive 50,000 drams per month for 16 years and 8 months. Mothers of the newly born children in these villages will also become beneficiaries of the fund's support program,” he said, adding that along with the increase of the number of donors to the support program, new villages will be involved.

According to the co-founder of the fund, one can make a donation by visiting the serund.am website.