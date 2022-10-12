Biden says he does not expect Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden told CNN in an interview he does not expect Russian leader Vladimir Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in the Ukrainian conflict.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I don’t think he will," Biden said when asked about the possibility of the use of a tactical nuclear weapon. "I think it’s irresponsible for him to talk about it."

In his opinion, this scenario could lead to "just a horrible outcome."

Biden believes the use of tactical nuclear weapons can quickly spin out of control.

"The mistakes get made. And the miscalculation could occur, no one can be sure what would happen and could end in Armageddon," he said.

On October 7, Biden said that for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, the world is facing a direct threat from the use of nuclear weapons, provided that the situation continues to develop as it is developing at the moment. The US President also said that he knows the Russian leader "fairly well" and that is why he thinks that Putin "is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons."

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his televised address that Washington is pushing Kiev towards moving military actions to Russian territory, with nuclear blackmail coming into play. He noted that the issue is not only about the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which risks a nuclear catastrophe, but also about statements made by certain high-ranking representatives of leading NATO states on the possibility and acceptability of using weapons of mass destruction, namely nuclear weapons against Russia.