Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator

Polish operator PERN has said it’s discovered a leak on the Druzhba pipeline section, which supplies Russian oil to Germany, RT reports.

Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator

Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The damaged half was switched off immediately, and the other string continues to operate as normal, the company said.
“At this point, the causes of the incident are not known,” RT quoted a statement from PERN.
There are no grounds to suspect that the leak on the pipeline was a result of sabotage, Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters. “Here we can talk about accidental damage,” he said.
The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest oil transport networks in the world, spanning some 4,000km and bringing oil from Russia to Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

     

See also

Biden says he does not expect Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

US reiterates its status of Ukrainian conflict participant by granting Kiev more weapons

Belarus announces troop deal with Russia

Zelenskiy and Scholz agree to convene urgent G7 meeting

IMF allocates $1.3 billion for financial support to Ukraine

Politics

Tehran ready to act as mediator between Yerevan and Baku

Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran on international affairs, former foreign minister of Iran Ali Akbar Velayati said that Tehran is ready to act as a mediator in the relations between Yerevan and Baku.

All news from section

Armenian PM, Artsakh President meet in Yerevan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting...

The results of the elections to the local self-government bodies known

The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections...

US State Department spox: We will continue to be engaged in Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement matter

The United States will continue to be actively engaged in the process of Armenia and Azerbaijan settlement,...

The results of the elections to the local self-government bodies known

The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections...

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

. Ambassadors of EU member states agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia which must be deployed...

NK or aggression against Armenia being discussed more objectively in int’l forums where Ankara and Baku don’t partake-MP

On October 10, the permanent member of the Delegation of the Armenian Parliament to the Parliamentary...

Economy

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

All news from section

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Society

Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi

On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a children's and youth group of national dance has been opened in the Nngi community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

All news from section

Mokhratagh will have newly built first aid station and water supply network

In the Mokhratagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the construction of the internal water supply...

A monument to famous violinist Boris Babayan erected in Stepanakert

On October 11, the opening ceremony of the monument commemorating the famous musician, violinist, honored...

"Long Day School” program restarted in the school of Karmir Shuka

"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s...

Intra-communal central road of Berdashen repaired

The intra-community central road of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region of the Republic...

Community buildings repaired in Harutyunagomer

In the community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region , almost 60-70 percent of the projects...

Artsakh marks Librarian Day

Today, on October 7 the Librarian Day is celebrated. The advice of the holiday is to value the book and...

Military

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

On October 12, at 00:20, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President,...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms...

Armenian defense ministry denies Azerbaijan’s false accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on October 9.

No intense firefight happened in Kutakan – defense ministry on reports of Azeri gunfire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense responded to Member of Parliament Taguhi Tovmasyan, who said that she’s...

Condition of Armenian soldiers injured in latest Azerbaijani attacks improves

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

Biden says he does not expect Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator
Armenian PM, Artsakh President meet in Yerevan
Erdogan leaves for Astana for talks with Putin
U.S. expediting shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

All news from section

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

All news from section

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Biden says he does not expect Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

All news from section

Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator

Erdogan leaves for Astana for talks with Putin

U.S. expediting shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search