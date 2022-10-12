Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator

Polish operator PERN has said it’s discovered a leak on the Druzhba pipeline section, which supplies Russian oil to Germany, RT reports.
Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran on international affairs, former foreign minister of Iran Ali Akbar Velayati said that Tehran is ready to act as a mediator in the relations between Yerevan and Baku.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting...
The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections...
The United States will continue to be actively engaged in the process of Armenia and Azerbaijan settlement,...
. Ambassadors of EU member states agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia which must be deployed...
On October 10, the permanent member of the Delegation of the Armenian Parliament to the Parliamentary...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a children's and youth group of national dance has been opened in the Nngi community of Artsakh's Martuni region.
In the Mokhratagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the construction of the internal water supply...
On October 11, the opening ceremony of the monument commemorating the famous musician, violinist, honored...
"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s...
The intra-community central road of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region of the Republic...
In the community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region , almost 60-70 percent of the projects...
Today, on October 7 the Librarian Day is celebrated. The advice of the holiday is to value the book and...
On October 12, at 00:20, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President,...
Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on October 9.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense responded to Member of Parliament Taguhi Tovmasyan, who said that she’s...
The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured...
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
