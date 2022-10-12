Leak found on Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator

Polish operator PERN has said it’s discovered a leak on the Druzhba pipeline section, which supplies Russian oil to Germany, RT reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The damaged half was switched off immediately, and the other string continues to operate as normal, the company said.

“At this point, the causes of the incident are not known,” RT quoted a statement from PERN.

There are no grounds to suspect that the leak on the pipeline was a result of sabotage, Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters. “Here we can talk about accidental damage,” he said.

The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest oil transport networks in the world, spanning some 4,000km and bringing oil from Russia to Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.