Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran on international affairs, former foreign minister of Iran Ali Akbar Velayati said that Tehran is ready to act as a mediator in the relations between Yerevan and Baku.

October 12, 2022, 15:16 Tehran ready to act as mediator between Yerevan and Baku

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked whether Iran is ready to act as a mediator in the relations between neighbor Armenia and Azerbaijan, he told RIA Novosti: “Yes, of course”.

Ali Akbar Velayati said that among various regions close to Iran, the region of South Caucasus is of special significance to Tehran. “In this respect, we show more sensitivity and attention to our neighbors (Armenia and Azerbaijan)”, he said.

According to him, one of the highly important factors for the establishment of peace between the countries is the maintenance of the known historical borders.