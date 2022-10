Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Yerevan, the PM’s Office said, adding that these kinds of meetings are being held on a regular basis.

October 12, 2022, 12:58 Armenian PM, Artsakh President meet in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:On October 9, it was reported that the delegation of the President of Artsakh will visit Yerevan to discuss with the authorities the current situation around Artsakh and Armenia.