Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has left for Astana, where he is expected to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, news.am informs, citing Anadolu news agency.

October 12, 2022, 12:30 Erdogan leaves for Astana for talks with Putin

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier did not rule out a discussion at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ankara's proposal to hold talks between Moscow and the West on Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed Wednesday for Astana to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. The plane with the Turkish leader on board departed Ankara for Astana at 08:40 local time. The President was seen off at the Esenboga International Airport by Governor of Ankara Vasip Sahin and other authorized persons, the Agency reports.