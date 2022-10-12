U.S. expediting shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine

The United States is speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) so far, with two expected to be delivered soon and six more sent over a longer time frame.

“We think that we’re on track to get those first two over there in the very near future,” Kirby said during a briefing for reporters. “We are certainly interested in expediting the delivery of NASAMS to Ukraine as soon as we can.”