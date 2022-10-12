The results of the elections to the local self-government bodies known

The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections to the local self-government bodies.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the data received from the Martakert and Martuni TECs, the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies, held on 9 October 2022, in the communities of Tsmakahogh (the head of the community), Vanq, Nor Khazanchi, Mokhratagh (the community council members) of Martakert region and Kherkhan (the community council members) community of Martuni region are as follows:

Arayik E. Hovsepyan was elected head of Tsmakahogh community of Martakert region with 74 votes in favor (2 candidates were registered).

Vanya J. Sadkhyan (23 votes in favor), Areg H. Sargsyan (33 votes in favor), Svetlana A. Israelyan (23 votes in favor), Hovik R. Poghosyan (45 votes in favor), Slavik G. Harutyunyan (25 votes in favor) were elected to the community council members of Mokhratagh community of Martakert region.

Sevak S. Hayrapetyan (28 votes in favor), Gohar V. Hayrapetyan (6 votes in favor), Nvard S. Hayrapetyan (13 votes in favor), Teymur V. Arustamyan (19 votes in favor) were elected to the community council members of Nor Khazanchi community of Martakert region.

Seyran E. Arushanyan (25 votes in favor), Artur A. Aharonyan (10 votes in favor), Narek T. Tevosyan (122 votes in favor), Jirayr Y. Asryan (21 votes in favor), Mher V. Beklaryan (24 votes in favor), Martin M. Lazaryan (44 votes in favor), Khachatur E. Chilingaryan(42 votes in favor) were elected to the community council members of Vanq community of Martakert region.

Armida R. Baghdasaryan (4 votes in favor), Yuri R. Hambardzumyan (16 votes in favor), Zoya S. Karapetyan (8 votes in favor), Jasmen S. Khalapyan (21 votes in favor) were elected to the community council members of Kherkhan community of Martuni region.

698 voters or 41.72 % of the electorate participated in these local elections.