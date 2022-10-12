US State Department spox: We will continue to be engaged in Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement matter

The United States will continue to be actively engaged in the process of Armenia and Azerbaijan settlement, including at the highest levels. State Department spokesman Ned Price noted about this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “What you can expect to see in the weeks and months ahead is continued American engagement, continued senior-level American engagement,” Price said. “I say that in the aftermath of the [US State] Secretary’s convening of the trilateral format of the ministers from both Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York City last month. It was the first time the ministers had come together in person since the most recent uptick in violence. You saw yesterday that the Secretary had an opportunity to speak to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Phil Reeker, our senior advisor on this issue set, has remained in daily contact with individuals and stakeholders in both countries. So we will continue to remain engaged on this issue. I can’t promise a particular outcome, but I can promise that it will remain a priority for us.”