The United States is not seeking a conflict with Russia and will not send American troops to fight on the territory of Ukraine, White House National Security Representative John Kirby, adding that no one wants this war to escalate to the nuclear phase.

October 12, 2022

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the United States sees no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons. The United States hasn't seen any indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, he told reporters. And the United States has seen no indication that the Russian apparatus is doing anything to prepare for such a decision.

Kirby said his information was based on the fact that the U.S. was monitoring Putin's capabilities, which they have been doing since the beginning of the conflict. In addition, the U.S. has not seen anything that would make it change its strategic deterrence posture to protect itself or its allies and partners, he said.