. Ambassadors of EU member states agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia which must be deployed along the border with Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening trust and contributing to delimitation, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Armenian service reports citing its diplomatic sources.

October 11, 2022, 17:39 EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was reported that the decision was made during the closed-format session of the Political and Security Committee.

Currently, the details of the decision are being discussed, in particular those concerning how many people the mission will consist of, from which countries and the dates of their arrival to Armenia. “But it’s clear that the mission will arrive”, the diplomatic source of Brussels told RFE/RL’s Armenian service.