Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

. Ambassadors of EU member states agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia which must be deployed along the border with Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening trust and contributing to delimitation, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Armenian service reports citing its diplomatic sources.

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was reported that the decision was made during the closed-format session of the Political and Security Committee.

Currently, the details of the decision are being discussed, in particular those concerning how many people the mission will consist of, from which countries and the dates of their arrival to Armenia. “But it’s clear that the mission will arrive”, the diplomatic source of Brussels told RFE/RL’s Armenian service.


     

Politics

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

. Ambassadors of EU member states agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia which must be deployed along the border with Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening trust and contributing to delimitation, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Armenian service reports citing its diplomatic sources.

All news from section

NK or aggression against Armenia being discussed more objectively in int’l forums where Ankara and Baku don’t partake-MP

On October 10, the permanent member of the Delegation of the Armenian Parliament to the Parliamentary...

Footage showing killings of Armenian POWs by Azeri forces is evidence of war crime – Paul Gavan at PACE

Irish lawmaker Paul Gavan, speaking at the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council...

Armenian Embassy in Ukraine continues operations by taking necessary safety precautions

The Armenian Embassy in Ukraine continues operations by taking the necessary and available safety measures.

Artsakh cannot have anything to do with territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – ruling faction head

If the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not clearly mentioned in the 5 points presented by Azerbaijan for...

Cavusoglu attempts to incite Turkish community of France against Armenian diaspora

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu held a meeting with representatives of the Turkish community...

Opening of Iran’s Consulate in Armenia’s Kapan to strengthen Yerevan-Tehran ties – FM

The opening of the Consulate of Iran in Kapan town of Armenia aims at boosting the Armenian-Iranian relations,...

Economy

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

All news from section

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Society

Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi

On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a children's and youth group of national dance has been opened in the Nngi community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

All news from section

Mokhratagh will have newly built first aid station and water supply network

In the Mokhratagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the construction of the internal water supply...

A monument to famous violinist Boris Babayan erected in Stepanakert

On October 11, the opening ceremony of the monument commemorating the famous musician, violinist, honored...

"Long Day School” program restarted in the school of Karmir Shuka

"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s...

Intra-communal central road of Berdashen repaired

The intra-community central road of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region of the Republic...

Community buildings repaired in Harutyunagomer

In the community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region , almost 60-70 percent of the projects...

Artsakh marks Librarian Day

Today, on October 7 the Librarian Day is celebrated. The advice of the holiday is to value the book and...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President, the ministry said in a news release.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms...

Armenian defense ministry denies Azerbaijan’s false accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on October 9.

No intense firefight happened in Kutakan – defense ministry on reports of Azeri gunfire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense responded to Member of Parliament Taguhi Tovmasyan, who said that she’s...

Condition of Armenian soldiers injured in latest Azerbaijani attacks improves

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

Azerbaijan confirmed holding 17 Armenian POWs after latest aggression – ECHR

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a...

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL
NK or aggression against Armenia being discussed more objectively in int’l forums where Ankara and Baku don’t partake-MP
Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi
Putin is holding talks with UAE president
Mokhratagh will have newly built first aid station and water supply network
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

All news from section

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

All news from section

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Putin is holding talks with UAE president

All news from section

Erdogan may meet with Putin on Wednesday on Astana summit sidelines

New Zealand imposes sanctions on dozens of Russian businessmen, officials

US reiterates its status of Ukrainian conflict participant by granting Kiev more weapons

Most Read

month

week

day

Search