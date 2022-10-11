NK or aggression against Armenia being discussed more objectively in int’l forums where Ankara and Baku don’t partake-MP

On October 10, the permanent member of the Delegation of the Armenian Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Armen Gevorgyan delivered a speech on the progress of the activities of PACE Bureau and the Standing Committee, the Parliament’s press service said:

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The speech particularly read:

“Dear President,

In the context of the continuous aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, I would like to raise the following questions:

Our organization had preferred to limit itself by vague and unaddressed statements which would put signs of equality between and among the parties to this conflict. Hence, I would like to be told: what's the clear and unambiguous position of our organization: is Azerbaijan an aggressor state, and should it withdraw troops from the occupied sovereign territories of Armenia?

There are two paths forward in Nagorno Karabakh and only one of which, I believe, the Council of Europe must encourage and endorse: namely, the respect for the right of people to self-determination. The other alternative is silent indulgence of the authorities in Azerbaijan to gradually annihilate and uproot the Armenians from their historic homeland - just as they did in Nakhijevan. What's the preferred choice for the Council of Europe?

It has become a “new normal” to witness when democratic norms, freedoms and traditions are being sacrificed for geopolitical interests and access to energy resources in the Caspian. I would like to know when has Azerbaijan been a more democratic state for the Council of Europe - when it was actively fighting against the Armenian population in Nagorno Karabakh, or today - as it engages in war crimes and other forms of crimes against humanity against the people in Republic of Armenia?

It's clear by now, that in those international forums, where Turkey and Azerbaijan do not partake or have dominant roles, the issues of Nagorno Karabakh or armed aggression against Armenia are being discussed more objectively. Do I understand it right, that in our organization the issues of human rights, democracy and rule of law are being decisively influenced by lobbying and resources by certain national delegations?