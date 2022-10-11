Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi

On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a children's and youth group of national dance has been opened in the Nngi community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hermine Avagyan, head of the Artsakh office of the All-National Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, told "Artsakhpress".

"During the days of the 44-Day Artsakh War, the initiative "Hamazkayin next to Artsakh Children" was launched, trying to support the displaced children from Artsakh through art.

Within the frameworks of the projects, courses were organized in Yerevan, Dilijan and Abovyan. For the second year since the war, we have been conducting these courses exclusively free of charge in Artsakh, mainly in rural communities.

At the moment, around 300 children from Artsakh benefit from the program. It provides an opportunity to learn national dance, handicrafts, painting, and we also have courses aimed at strengthening the knowledge of the Armenian language for high school students.

Unfortunately, at the moment Hamazkayin does not have an opportunity to train new specialists; we are trying to find new sponsors and donors in order to further expand the program, because we feel its importance, especially in rural communities," H.Avagyan presented.