In the Mokhratagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the construction of the internal water supply network is underway.

October 11, 2022, 16:19 Mokhratagh will have newly built first aid station and water supply network

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Norayr Amiryan, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that the construction will be completed in about 10 days.

Referring to the other ongoing construction projects in the village, the head of the community said that the 5-kilometer section of the road leading from the village to the regional center has been paved.

In addition, the streets of the village will be provided with lighting.

After the completion of the water supply network construction, the inter-village road, which was partially destroyed due to the laying of pipes, will be repaired again," Norayr Amiryan said, also informing that a new building of the first-aid station is being built instead of the previous one.

The construction of 5 houses damaged during the 44-day war is underway.

The head of the community noted that they have around 100 vacant houses and they are ready to accept displaced families. 6 displaced families have already settled here. Mokhratagh school and community hall need renovation.

"The school has 65 students. There is also a kindergarten where 18 children attend," he said. Referring to the residents' employment, the head of the community noted that the residents of Mokhratagh are mainly engaged in agriculture.