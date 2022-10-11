A monument to famous violinist Boris Babayan erected in Stepanakert

On October 11, the opening ceremony of the monument commemorating the famous musician, violinist, honored figure of NKR culture Boris Babayan took place in the Military Pantheon of the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, those present first paid tribute to the memory of the violinist.

The idea of ​​erecting the monument to Boris Babayan belongs to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Karen Sargsyan. And with the support of the latter the honored sculptor of the Republic of Armenia, Tigran Arzumanyan, took over and created the statue of the violinist.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lernik Hovhannisyan said: "Very often, war and culture merge, as evidenced by the experience of the world history. At all times of the Armenian national liberation movement, Armenian fidayins and freedom fighters went into battle with songs and dances. During the Patriotic War, Soviet divisions went into the battle to the music of the violin.

Boris Babayan was constantly speaking with our fallen freedom fighters in the language of music. He was able to create a harmonious musical connection between the survivors and our freedom fighters. He is also present here with his music. I think that his music will bring immortality to all our freedom fighters in the heavenly life," said L. Hovhannisyan.

''From 1957 to 2020, Boris Babayan worked at the Komitas Music School as a violin teacher,'' said the school director Zarine Babayan and noted that Boris Babayan was irreplaceable in the development of Artsakh culture.

The honor of opening the monument was given to Karen Sargsyan and Boris Babayan's grandson, Arsen Babayan.

" I was lucky to receive the education of my grandfather Boris.

He was one of the symbols of our city, and from now on he will forever be present in his favorite place, in the Memorial Pantheon, next to our hero brothers, with his faithful violin," said the grandson of the violinist, expressing gratitude to Karen Sargsyan on behalf of his family.

The event was attended by Karen Shahramanyan, Chief of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President , Stepanakert Mayor Davit Sargsyan, other officials, Boris Babayan's relatives, friends and citizens of Stepanakert.