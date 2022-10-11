Irish lawmaker Paul Gavan, speaking at the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, raised the issue of the Azerbaijani military invasion into Armenian sovereign territory and the war crimes committed by Azerbaijani troops.

October 11, 2022, 14:28 Footage showing killings of Armenian POWs by Azeri forces is evidence of war crime – Paul Gavan at PACE

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the debates on the military actions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Gavan noted that the clashes have taken place in Armenian sovereign territory in September. “It is important that all hostilities took place in the territory of Armenia. None of them took place in the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.

Gavan emphasized that the Azerbaijani troops targeted civilian settlements, civilian infrastructure, and that these facts are documented. 36 towns and villages were hit, including Goris, Sisian, Kapan, Vardenis, Tegh and Geghamasar, resulting in the deaths of 4 civilians and 7 more wounded civilians. Another civilian is missing.

Gavan highlighted the fact that Azerbaijani side doesn’t deny attacking the Armenian towns.

“First of all we must all clearly realize that a country’s invasion into another country’s sovereign territory can never be acceptable. It’s also important to note that as a result of this invasion Azerbaijan continues to occupy a part of Armenian territory. And this is unacceptable. We’ve received also concerning reports on possible war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani military,” he said.

The lawmaker also talked about the video showing the extrajudicial killing of 7 Armenian prisoners of war and the mutilation of the bodies of women troops committed by Azeri forces. “I’ve seen the footage, it is really horrifying, and it can really be evidence of war crime,” Gavan said, adding that both sides should resume peace talks without delay. “We must see greater efforts by the international community for that to happen,” he added.

Gavan added that Turkey, who actively supported Azerbaijan during the 2020 war, must display a more balanced approach.

The lawmaker also welcomed the planned deployment of a civilian EU mission along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.