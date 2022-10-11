Erdogan may meet with Putin on Wednesday on Astana summit sidelines

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Astana, news.am informs, citing Agence France-Presse.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Astana on Wednesday on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital," the agency reported.

Earlier, Erdogan said he expected a face-to-face meeting with Putin in the next "three to four days."

Putin will travel to Astana this week for the summit and will hold a series of bilateral meetings.