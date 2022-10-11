Artsakhpress

Armenian Embassy in Ukraine continues operations by taking necessary safety precautions

The Armenian Embassy in Ukraine continues operations by taking the necessary and available safety measures.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS in response to a query.
He added that the embassy building was not affected in the October 10 bombardment of Kiev.

     

Footage showing killings of Armenian POWs by Azeri forces is evidence of war crime – Paul Gavan at PACE

Irish lawmaker Paul Gavan, speaking at the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, raised the issue of the Azerbaijani military invasion into Armenian sovereign territory and the war crimes committed by Azerbaijani troops.

The Armenian Embassy in Ukraine continues operations by taking the necessary and available safety measures.

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

"Long Day School” program restarted in the school of Karmir Shuka

"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President, the ministry said in a news release.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Erdogan may meet with Putin on Wednesday on Astana summit sidelines

