Authorities in New Zealand have imposed sanctions on 51 Russian businessmen and 24 officials from Russia’s new regions, TASS reported citing the New Zealand Herald.

October 11, 2022, 11:29 New Zealand imposes sanctions on dozens of Russian businessmen, officials

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the newspaper, Alexander Abramov, chairman of the board of directors of mining company Evraz, and his family were targeted through the new sanctions. The sanctions to come into effect on Wednesday will also target Andrey Akimov, Gazprombank board chairman, Vagit Alekperov, board chairman and co-owner of oil company Lukoil, Alexander Dyukov, Gazprom Neft chairman, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, ex-board chairman of AFK Sistema, Vladimir Potanin, Interros CEO and Norilsk Nickel management board chairman, Alexey Likhachev, the head of state-run corporation Rosatom, and other businessmen.

The black list also includes Vladimir Bespalov, the Kherson Region’s deputy prime minister, Anton Koltsov, the Zaporozhye Region's PM, deputy prime minister of the Donetsk People's Republic Yevgeny Solntsev and a number of other officials from the above mentioned regions as well as from the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Almost all sanctioned individuals will be banned from visiting New Zealand, while their planes will not be able to enter the country’s air space and their vessels will be banned from entering New Zealand’s ports.