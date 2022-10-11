US reiterates its status of Ukrainian conflict participant by granting Kiev more weapons

Washington’s recently announced statements about the readiness to provide Ukraine with ‘additional supplies of military products, including the latest models’ prove that the United States is a part to the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia’s decision to strike with precision-guided weapons at infrastructure facilities in Ukraine was a response to terrorist acts committed in our country," Antonov stated. "The responsibility for them lies entirely with the Kiev regime."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an urgent Security Council meeting on Monday that a massive strike had been inflicted on Ukrainian energy, military command and communications facilities and warned Kiev that if Ukraine tried to continue terrorist attacks in Russia, they would be met with a tough response.

"We did not expect any other reaction from the [US] administration," Antonov stressed. "However, we perceive the statements by the US leadership about their intention to support Zelensky with additional supplies of military products, including the latest models, as another proof that Washington has secured its own status as a participant of the conflict."