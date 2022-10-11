Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President, the ministry said in a news release.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was also attended by French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot.

Minister Papikyan thanked the French government for strongly condemning the Azerbaijani large-scale aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory, for giving clear and addressed assessments, as well as for supporting the efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region. The minister also presented the current situation resulting from the latest Azerbaijani aggression.

For her part Isabelle Dumont reaffirmed the position of the French side according to which the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia, and that the existing issues must be solved exclusively peacefully.

The Armenian-French defense cooperation, in particular the implementation of the agreements reached during the Defense Minister’s recent to France were discussed during the meeting.