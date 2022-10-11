Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani gunfire was suppressed with countermeasures.

There are no losses from the Armenian side.