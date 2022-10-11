Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu held a meeting with representatives of the Turkish community of France at the Turkish Consulate in Strasbourg and called on his compatriots to “act against the Armenian Diaspora in a more coordinated manner”.
The opening of the Consulate of Iran in Kapan town of Armenia aims at boosting the Armenian-Iranian relations,...
It is important to elaborate measures to resolve conflicts in the Commonwealth of Independent States...
Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation...
The parliamentary factions of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement today, calling on the OSCE Minsk...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, on a working visit, his...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today experts of Ararat Alliance Institute Larisa Alaverdyan,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
The intra-community central road of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region of the Republic...
In the community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region , almost 60-70 percent of the projects...
Today, on October 7 the Librarian Day is celebrated. The advice of the holiday is to value the book and...
During the 44-day Artsakh War, 24 employees of Artsakh public educational institutions, including 14...
From 19 October 2022 FLYONE ARMENIA will start operating flights on the route Yerevan-Yekaterinburg-Yerevan,...
The building next to the secondary school named after Monte Melkonyan of the community of Berdashen of...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on October 9.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense responded to Member of Parliament Taguhi Tovmasyan, who said that she’s...
The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured...
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.
Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
