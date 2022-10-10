CSTO Secretary General discusses preparations of upcoming Armenia sessions

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas met with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, CSTO Secretariat said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The meetings focused on the preparations of upcoming sessions of the Organization’s statutory bodies, which are scheduled to be held in Armenia in November”, the statement says.

The sides also discussed the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, particularly focusing on the situation in the Central Asia region.