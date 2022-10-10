"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Zaven Badasyan, said that 187 students participate in the "Long Day School” program.

"The program has started since October 3.

He noted that due to frequent power outages in the community, there are problems with cooking for the children of the "Long Day School” program.

Talking about the main problems of the village, Z. Badasyan mentioned the scarcity of computer equipment.