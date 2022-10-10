Head of the European Commission announces new sanctions on Russia

The European Commission in the new package of sanctions against Russia has developed measures that will eliminate loopholes for their non-implementation, said the chairman of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS- The EC has developed eight sanctions packages and learned from each example how to close the loopholes of evasion, she told a press conference in Tallinn.

According to her, all citizens or organizations that will be seen delivering sanctioned goods to Russia will be included in the list and this is a very significant deterrent factor.

Von der Leyen said that the export bans imposed by the European Union have had a very strong impact on the Russian economy.

She promised that in the next two weeks, they will propose to the commission how to keep gas and electricity prices under control.

The goal is still to get rid of Russian blackmail, von der Leyen added.

The EC head said it was necessary to protect the citizens of Europe from the energy war initiated by the Russian leadership, which has raised energy prices.

She also noted that the European Union, along with the United States, has been the biggest supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war and promised to ensure stable financing for Ukraine in the coming months.

Von der Leyen also advocated strict control of EU borders.