Cavusoglu attempts to incite Turkish community of France against Armenian diaspora

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu held a meeting with representatives of the Turkish community of France at the Turkish Consulate in Strasbourg and called on his compatriots to “act against the Armenian Diaspora in a more coordinated manner”.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting, Cavusolgu claimed that a part of the Armenian Diaspora in France opposes the Armenia’s normalization with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Anadolu news agency reported.

Stating that there are 800,000 Turkish citizens living in France, Cavusoglu said that Turkey can be more effective especially in politics and lobbying. “You must raise your voice in a more organized manner against the Armenian diaspora, dear citizens,” Cavusoglu told his countrymen.