Zelenskiy and Scholz agree to convene urgent G7 meeting

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to convene an urgent meeting of the G7, Zelenskiy tweeted, news.am reports.

October 10, 2022, 15:01

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Ukrainian president, he is scheduled to speak at the meeting, in which he will talk about the terrorist attacks of Russia.

He said they discussed increasing pressure on Russia and assistance in the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.