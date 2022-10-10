Kremlin lauds efficient work to eliminate consequences of terror attack on Crimean Bridge

All the services involved in eliminating the consequences of a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, including the Emergencies Ministry, worked promptly and efficiently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Saturday morning, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, collapsing two eastbound parts of its road section and subsequently setting ablaze a train of fuel tanks on a separate, adjacent rail portion of the bridge. As a result of the blast, three people were killed.

"Both the Emergencies Ministry and all other services and agencies involved in eliminating the consequences of this terror attack worked promptly, efficiently and as required," Peskov said.

A government commission chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin was set up after the incident. Rail traffic has been restored on the bridge, which was also partly reopened for buses and automobiles.

A ferry service between Crimea and mainland Russia is also functioning.