Aurora's Sunrise, Armenia's submission for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, will have its U.S. premiere at the Animation Is Film festival in Los Angeles on October 23, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports.

October 10, 2022, 14:58 Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The animated documentary by Inna Sahakyan tells the extraordinary story of Aurora Mardiganian, who survived the Armenian Genocide as a teenager, and later came to Hollywood where she starred in a 1919 silent film based on her account of the massacre, Panorama.am informs.

Aurora’s Sunrise is a co-production of Armenia, Lithuania and Germany.

The film is directed and co-written by Sahakyan and produced by Bars Media, Artbox Laisvalaikio Klubas, and Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion. Credited producers include Vardan Hovhannisyan, Christian Beetz, Justė Michailinaitė, Kęstutis Drazdauskas, and Eric Esrailian. Art direction is by Tigran Arakelyan; the lead illustrator is Gediminas Skyrius.

Aurora’s Sunrise held its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, the largest animation festival in the world, in June. It also won the Silver Apricot at the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival in July.