The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on October 9.

October 10, 2022, 11:55 Armenian defense ministry denies Azerbaijan’s false accusations on opening fire

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Ministry said the Azerbaijani statement is a disinformation.

"Azerbaijan's MOD again disseminated disinformation, claiming that on Sunday evening Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire—from firearms—toward Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, no significant incidents took place,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.