The intra-community central road of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh and a part of the road section leading to the neighboring village of Ashan have been paved.

October 10, 2022, 11:37 Intra-community central road of Berdashen repaired

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Marat Musayelyan, Head of the Technical Control Department of the Capital Construction Department of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"The work started in August of this year. As a result, a road with a length of about 2 kilometers and a width of 6.2 meters has been asphalted. In general, 1,500 square meters of road has been paved in the village," detailed M. Musayelyan, adding that the works were carried out by "Caravan" LLC.