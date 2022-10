Several explosions have occurred in Kyiv on Monday morning, news.am informs, citing Ukrinform.

October 10, 2022, 11:33 Multiple explosions rock downtown Kyiv

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mayor Vitali Klitschko of the Ukrainian capital informed about this in Telegram.

"Several explosions in Shevchenkivskyi District, in the center of the capital. All services are on their way to the scene. Details later," said Klitschko.

Passenger cars are on fire at the sites of these explosions.