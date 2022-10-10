The Austrian ASVOe Pamhagen won the European Chess Club Cup.

October 10, 2022, 11:03 European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Armenian chess star Elina Danielyan was among the ASVOe Pamhagen women’s team, together with Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina and Yulya Osmak, and Poland’s Alexandra Maltsevskaya.

ASVOe Pamhagen got outright victory after collecting five wins and two draws throughout the event.