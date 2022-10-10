Opening of Iran’s Consulate in Armenia’s Kapan to strengthen Yerevan-Tehran ties – FM

The opening of the Consulate of Iran in Kapan town of Armenia aims at boosting the Armenian-Iranian relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in his remarks to Icana.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “This move, which will help strengthen the North-South transit route, was carried out with the aim of developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sector. The Iranian Consulate has started its activities in Kapan,” Amir Abdollahian said as quoted by Tehran Times, adding that with the establishment of the Consulate, they will witness expansion and deepening of the relations between Iran and Armenia.