Russia must respond to Ukraine’s terror attack on the Crimean bridge by directly killing terrorists, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, Tass informs.

October 10, 2022, 09:18 Russia should respond to terror attack on Crimean bridge by killing terrorists — Medvedev

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a written interview published on Fridrikhson’s Telegram channel, Medvedev said: "Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect."

Medvedev attributed the crime to what he said was the failed state of Ukraine. "That was a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There never was any doubt about that. All reports were presented and conclusions made," he emphasized.