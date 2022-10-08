Community buildings repaired in Harutyunagomer

In the community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region , almost 60-70 percent of the projects for the repair of some community buildings and the asphalting of the rural road have already been implemented.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Henrik Sargsyan, the head of the community, told "Artsakhpress", adding that the village had not been damaged as a result of the war.

"The center road of the village has been asphalted, the medical center and the school building, where 75 students study, have been repaired. We have a kindergarten designed for 15 preschool children," the head of the community said.

The residents mainly work in the "Base Metals" company , in the branch of "Artsakhbank” and in the police system.

The villagers are also engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.

The main problems of the village are the drinking and irrigation water supply, the construction of a children's playground, the building of the community center is in need of repair, and the village does not have a street lighting network.