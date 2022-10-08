Fuel storage tank on fire on Crimean bridge

An object believed to be a fuel storage tank has caught fire on the Crimean Bridge, but the viaduct’s navigable arches sustained no damage, an aide to the head of Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, said on Saturday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to preliminary information, a fuel storage tank is on fire <…>. Navigable arches were not damaged. It is too early to speak about causes and consequences. Work to extinguish the blaze is under way," Kryuchkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Taman management of federal highways of Russia’s Federal Road Agecy (Avtodor) told TASS the movement of vehicles across the Crimean Bridge has been suspended due to the incident.

"Traffic <…> has been temporarily suspended, personnel of the Russian emergencies ministry and the road service are working on the site to contain the blaze," she said.