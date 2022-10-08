‘Brain-dead NATO’ has gone too far, Lavrov says

NATO, whom French President Emmanuel Macron at one time called ‘brain dead’, has gone too far, judging from the US-led Western bloc’s recent policies on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Addressing a meeting of the United Russia party’s commission at an international forum on environmental policies and sustainable development, Russia’s top diplomat said: "Macron at one time, diagnosed the North Atlantic alliance as being `brain dead.’ Judging from how the bloc has been grooming Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime, the disease has deteriorated far too much already."

"As you know, a summit of the so-called European Political Community was convened yesterday at the initiative of President Macron, and after the meeting the EU’s diplomacy chief [Josep] Borrell proudly declared that a security structure has been evolving without Russia’s involvement. So, they have been toeing Kiev’s line while encouraging the insane fantasies of those who still have power there," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, the United States and its allies are thus responsible for the "dangerous spike in global tensions," since they have been ratcheting up weapons supplies to the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, "despite his overt nuclear ambitions."