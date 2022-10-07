It is important to elaborate measures to resolve conflicts in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today at the informal meeting of the heads of CIS states, reports TASS.

October 7, 2022, 17:45 Russia's Putin says it is necessary to work out measures to resolve conflicts in CIS space

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In our circle we will touch upon security issues in the CIS space. In fact, apart from Ukraine, where tragic events are indeed taking place, unfortunately, conflicts sometimes arise between other close states of the post-Soviet space as well. This, of course, requires the development of measures to resolve them," Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that it is also important to exchange views on the promotion of mutual cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, crime, drug trafficking and corruption.