Artsakh marks Librarian Day

Today, on October 7 the Librarian Day is celebrated. The advice of the holiday is to value the book and highlight the work of librarians.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of Librarians Day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the director of Stepanakert Muratsan Library.

"The library has about 3,000 readers. Our readers are people of different age groups. We always try to keep in touch with other libraries operating in the capital and with our readers. Very often we organize events to strengthen this connection even more. The book fund is supplemented with Armenian and foreign literature. We also have a reading room, where readers can use the free Internet and find the literature they need," said A. Mirzoyan.

"The library is a temple of light, and without librarians, it cannot serve the readers competently and properly. Our librarians are able to satisfy the readers," summarized A. Mirzoyan, congratulating all the librarians on the occasion of the holiday.