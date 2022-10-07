Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed that Sweden and Finland join NATO at different times, accusing both countries of supporting groups Ankara considers terrorists, news.am informs.

October 7, 2022, 15:37 Erdogan suggests Sweden and Finland join NATO at different times

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey and Hungary are the only two that have yet to ratify the Nordic countries' accession to the alliance.

According to Erdogan, Turkey will not favor Sweden as long as terrorist organizations demonstrate in its streets and in its parliament. Erdogan said Turkey has better relations with Finland because it is not a country where terrorists run free.

NATO will have to make the final decision, and if they decide in favor of Finland, of course we will do whatever is required of us, Erdogan said.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Helsinki is in favor of joining the alliance at the same time as Sweden.

Erdogan's comments came after Sweden said it would lift an arms embargo it imposed on Turkey in 2019 following a Turkish military operation against Kurdish YPG militias in Syria.