Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a telephone conversation today, Anadolu news agency reported.

October 7, 2022, 14:39 Putin, Erdogan hold telephone talk

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The two leaders discussed the situation and prospects of relations between Ankara and Moscow, the Turkish presidential office said.

They also exchanged views on ongoing military operations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest developments.