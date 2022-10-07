President Harutyunyan receives experts of Ararat Alliance Institute

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today experts of Ararat Alliance Institute Larisa Alaverdyan, Tatul Manaseryan and Alexander Manasyan, the Presidential Office said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The current external political situation around Artsakh, the existing challenges and the steps to overcome those challenges were discussed during the meeting.

In his remarks the President of the Republic highlighted the activity of the Ararat Alliance and its deep expert research, stating that he welcomes any initiative directed to nationwide unity and Artsakh.