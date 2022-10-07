The Armenian Ministry of Defense responded to Member of Parliament Taguhi Tovmasyan, who said that she’s receiving reports from residents of the village of Kutakan in Gegharkunik that the Azeri military has opened small arms fire on Armenian positions since 09:00, October 7.

October 7, 2022, 11:49 No intense firefight happened in Kutakan – defense ministry on reports of Azeri gunfire

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told Armenpress that today no intense firefight happened in that area, no one was killed or wounded. “There is no firefight at this moment,” he added.