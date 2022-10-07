Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has again turned down his proposal on unblocking all regional connections.

October 7, 2022, 11:17 Azerbaijan again rejects Armenia’s proposal on unblocking all regional connections – Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In Prague I reconfirmed again our proposal on unblocking of all regional communications. Azerbaijan again did not respond positively. I reiterate, Armenia is ready for unblocking of all regional communications with full respect of our sovereignty and legislation,” PM Pashinyan tweeted.