The French initiators of the

The "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival, which started in Paris on October 4, ended with the screening of the "The Snow Leopard" by Sylvain Tesson in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, before the screening of the film, the initiators of the festival and himself personally Sylvain Tesson, a famous French writer, publicist, who is also one of the actors of the film "Snow Leopard”, addressed the audience in remote format:

"Although we have not managed to visit Artsakh this time, we will certainly try to come and be physically present in Artsakh within the framework of the new France-Stepanakert festivals. Although the distance from France to Armenia is great, coming here, we do not feel alienated and are deeply connected to your country with all our heart and soul.

Nothing can stop us from being with you in mind, soul and heart. We must definitely raise your voice in Europe so that Azerbaijan does not think for a second that can do whatever want with impunity. None of us doubts that Artsakh will be sovereign, which is our wish and dream. Despite all the threats you face in everyday life, you continue to live in your country.

This is exactly the message that we welcome, that we admire and that we will convey to our society," said the French author, also conveying the greetings of Deputy Director of the French magazine Le Figaro Magazine Jean-Christophe Buisson, famous French-Armenian journalist, writer Valery Toranyan and film director, producer Nicola Di Bari to the people of Artsakh.

Afterwards, the "The Snow Leopard" was shown. The events of the film that this year won the César Award for Best Documentary Film take place in the Tibetan highlands.

In the heart of the Tibetan highlands, photographer Vincent Munier leads writer Sylvain Tesson in his quest for the snow leopard. It introduces him to the delicate art of looking out, reading tracks and the patience necessary to catch a glimpse of the animals. While traveling, the two men weave a dialogue about the place among living beings and celebrate the beauty of the world.

Arus Gasparyan, the head of the event organization and relations department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic told that the festival in Artsakh has achieved its goal, attracting the interest and curiosity among the young generation.

The festival gave the Artsakh audience an opportunity to watch films that are not yet available on the Internet. There were even offers from various schools to show the films in their schools. We have already received the permission and we will start presenting these films in educational centers as well", said Gasparyan.