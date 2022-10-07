The French initiators of the

The "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival, which started in Paris on October 4, ended with the screening of the "The Snow Leopard" by Sylvain Tesson in Stepanakert.
The "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival, which started in Paris on October 4, ended with the screening of the "The Snow Leopard" by Sylvain Tesson in Stepanakert.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has again turned down his proposal on unblocking all regional connections.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has again turned down his proposal on unblocking...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir...
A statement was adopted after the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani...
Azerbaijan’s armed incursions and the strikes conducted against Armenia’s internationally-recognized...
Before the launch of the European Political Community Summit in Prague, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had...
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) plays a key role in ensuring regional stability. Maria...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
During the 44-day Artsakh War, 24 employees of Artsakh public educational institutions, including 14 teachers were killed.
From 19 October 2022 FLYONE ARMENIA will start operating flights on the route Yerevan-Yekaterinburg-Yerevan,...
The building next to the secondary school named after Monte Melkonyan of the community of Berdashen of...
On the occasion of the Teacher's Day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Gayane Narimanyan, a teacher of Manvelyan...
A project for the construction and furnishing of two more long-day schools in Artsakh has been approved.
The school building of Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region is in an emergency condition...
The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to a group of scientists, France’s Alain Aspect, US national...
The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured in Azerbaijani attacks in mid-September.
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.
Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...
The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
month
week
day