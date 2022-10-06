France stands shoulder to shoulder with Armenian people – Minister Catherine Colonna

Azerbaijan’s armed incursions and the strikes conducted against Armenia’s internationally-recognized territory are a violation of the United Nations Charter, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said in the French Senate.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As you know, France stands shoulder to shoulder with the Armenian people. It always has, as you’ve said. It always has because our histories have been linked since our country took in refugees from the Armenian genocide of 1915. It stands by the Armenian people, it shows solidarity with the Armenian people, it will continue to do so until we achieve a negotiated, peaceful settlement to the conflict which pits it against Azerbaijan. Weapons have spoken for long enough.

Azerbaijan’s armed incursions and the strikes conducted against Armenia’s internationally-recognized territory are a violation of the United Nations Charter. They must cease. We’ve said so. I repeat it right here. We’re also making active efforts to secure the release of Armenian prisoners, prisoners of war, and I can let you know that 17 of them were released by Azerbaijan yesterday.

France, together with the European Union, is engaged in a process of dialogue between the two countries which is continuing as we speak, and President Macron will continue it tomorrow with a number of his European colleagues, because a commitment to peace and international law is what guides our action. And that’s how Armenia’s right to live in freedom will be guaranteed.

We’ve also brought the Security Council together twice under the French presidency, on 15 and 16 September, because yes, the Security Council can play a role, you’re right. But since the immediate priority is to reduce tensions and since, to that end, an objective assessment must be made of the situation at the border, we’re working practically to ensure an OSCE fact-finding mission is quickly sent, and I asked that organization’s acting president to do so barely a few days ago,” she said.