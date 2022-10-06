Russia conveyed comprehensive proposal on peace treaty to Armenia and Azerbaijan – says Moscow

Moscow conveyed a comprehensive proposal for a peace treaty to Yerevan and Baku, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Our comprehensive proposals were conveyed to Yerevan and Baku. As reported earlier, the foreign minister’s special envoy Igor Khovayev conducted visits to the region for consultations on this topic,” she said.

Zakharova did not disclose details from the peace talks, emphasizing that Moscow aims for achieving results.

“We are not engaged in some special [empty] advertising. On the contrary, we are saying what’s been possible to accomplish. We don’t consider it appropriate to comment on details of the ongoing negotiations given the sensitive nature of the topic of the peace treaty.”