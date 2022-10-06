PHOTO: Pashinyan converses with Erdogan and Aliyev ahead of EU summit in Prague

Before the launch of the European Political Community Summit in Prague, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had brief conversations with world leaders in attendance, including with French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:Photos published by international news agencies show Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan seated around a table with Erdogan and Aliyev, as well as Hungary's PM Viktor Orban before the opening of the summit.

The Armenian Prime Minister is expected to have a quadrilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Council Charles Michel during European Political Community summit in Prague.

PM Pashinyan also said that a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected.